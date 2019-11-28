SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union has promoted Ryan Carroll to the role of assistant manager of its member service center, Reliant’s call center where local staff are available to answer questions and help members during regular business hours.
In his new role, Carroll is responsible for providing leadership, coaching, guidance, support, and training to MSC representatives.
Carroll, of Rochester, joined the Reliant team as a teller in the Webster branch in 2017, and since that time, he has served as all-branch teller, all-branch member service advisor, and most recently, supervisor of the member service center.
For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.