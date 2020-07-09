SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union’s Board of Directors Chairperson Jane Slack has been selected by the New York Credit Union Association’s Awards Committee to be one of this year’s Outstanding Volunteers.
The award “honors credit union directors, credit committee members or supervisory committee members who exemplify commitment to their credit unions and consistently embody the ‘people helping people’ philosophy.” Slack was presented the award virtually at the Association’s annual meeting, on June 15.
Slack began her service with Reliant in 1975 as an alternate on the credit union’s Credit Committee. She became a full member of that committee in 1976, and served until 1981. At that time, she gained a seat on the board of directors, and she is currently board chairperson.
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $473 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.