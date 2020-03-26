SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union launched an initiative in early 2019 to offer lower-rate auto loans to members. Within the first three months, the effort had saved members $252,230. By Dec. 31, more than 600 members had saved a total of $1,118,742 in auto loan interest.
“The average interest savings in 2019 (was) over $1,800 per member!” said Brian Benedict, chief financial officer.
“We continually want to be able to do something for members that makes a difference in their lives and lets them know we are here to help with all of their financial needs… with their savings, loans and investments,” Benedict said.
Reliant Community Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $473 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster.
