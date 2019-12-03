Reliant underwriting Victor financial education program

SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union has underwritten Victor Central School District’s participation in the Budget Challenge for the 2019-20 school year.
The Budget Challenge is an interactive course of study designed to educate users about personal financial matters through a simulation of realistic money management and budgeting. Reliant will sponsor 200 licenses for Victor Central students in business classes in grades nine through twelve.
“Educating young adults about the importance of financial knowledge in their everyday lives is incredibly important to the credit union,” said Cynthia Hamann, Reliant’s Vice President of Brand Awareness. “We’re excited to see what the students learn from this hands-on experience.”
“The budget challenge is a ‘road test’ for personal finance,” according to Victor Central School District business teachers Sue Utz, Mike Cutaia, and Adriana Kulakowski. “It simulates the financial life of an adult and enables our students to practice financial skills that adults struggle with! We are delighted to partner with Reliant Community Federal Credit Union to offer this authentic learning opportunity to our Career and Financial Management students. Our goal is to lay a strong money management foundation early on with the hope that we will save our students from financial challenges later in life.”
Reliant Community Credit Union is a $442 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties.
For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.