PENN YAN — Remedy Intelligent Staffing is partnering with Coach and Equipment Manufacturing, the industry leader in bus manufacturing, to host a drive-up hiring event Thursday. It runs from 3-5 p.m. at 130 Horizon Park Drive.
Drive-up hiring events allow applicants to apply for jobs from their cars. Candidates will be interviewed onsite, and offers may be extended.
There are openings for bus assemblers, welders, and industrial painters.
Remedy is a full-service employment agency that specializes in providing contingent workforce solutions through temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire placements.
For more information, or to apply for a job, visit www.remedystaffing.com/now-hiring or contact the company’s Geneva office at (315) 781-6200.