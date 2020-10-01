SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Health Institute on Sept. 25 at 81 West Bayard St.
This complete wellness facility brings medical and holistic healthcare professionals and specialists to the heart of the Finger Lakes providing services and amenities such as Chiropractic Care, Muscle Activation Therapy, Clinical Food Nutrition, Massage Therapy, Full Service Salon, Wellness Shop, Fitness Center, and more!
Among the amenities: Onsite provider Dr. K. Kabari uses specialized techniques to relieve pain and improve quality of life; certified therapists Amanda and Brittany offer massages; registered dietitian Evelyn provides consultations; The Wellness Shop provides clinical whole food supplements and essential oils. A full-size state-of-the-art fitness facility, martial arts facility, fitness classes, and personal training sessions with an onsite coach also are available.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest professional membership organizations in the Finger Lakes region with over 500 member businesses and tourism partners. It provides business resources, advocacy, tourism promotion and community leadership programming to support the health and general welfare of its business community.
For more information, visit www.senecachamber.org.