GENEVA — Cardiologist Jonathan Rodriguez, M.D. has joined Geneva General Cardiology Associates with offices at 200 North St., Suite 304, Geneva and 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan, where he will be practicing with Pamela Hobart, ANP-BC.
He is a member of the medical staff at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Penn Yan.
Rodriguez completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at NYU Winthrop Hospital, Long Island, where he also served as chief resident. He earned his medical degree at Stony Brook University School of Medicine.
Rodriguez is fluent in Spanish.
To make an appointment with Rodriguez, call Cardiology Associates at(315) 787-4204.
