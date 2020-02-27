VICTOR — Two divisions of Allied Financial Partners have recently merged with other firms. Tette, Ingersoll & Co. CPAs, PC, has merged with Richard A. Romer, CPA LLC; Allied Financial Services has merged with Jason Tabor, CFP.
Romer has over 50 years of experience including 30 years with an international CPA firm both as a staff person and partner and 10 years with a large local firm prior to forming Richard A. Romer CPA LLC. Under the Allied umbrella Romer will continue to serve individuals, commercial entities with a concentration in the construction industry and not for profit organizations.
Tabor will maintain his current Cooperstown office location and will also meet clients in Allied Financial Partners’ Oneonta office.
Founded in 2009, Allied Financial Partners is an integrated provider of accounting, tax, payroll, financial and business services. With offices across Western New York, Allied Financial Partners specializes in providing CPA, tax planning and tax return preparation, financial planning for families and businesses, and payroll services. The company has locations in Buffalo, Cooperstown, Perry, Oneonta, Rochester, and Victor.