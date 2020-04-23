SENECA FALLS — Rosenkrans Natural Beef, which, until recently, has sold wholesale exclusively, mainly to restaurants, is now selling directly to consumers through online ordering and local distribution.
Established in 2018 by Seneca County farmer Jeff Rosenkrans, the company saw a steep decline in restaurant orders with the arrival of COVID-19, and quickly responded with an online store to sell directly to consumers in this region. The company now offers bulk “bundles” that can be purchased online, and picked up at designated locations in each of the cities.
“We created our online store to try to supply consumers while keeping our company going and continuing to buy from local farms,” said Rosenkrans, who raises beef on his farm in Seneca Falls, but also buys cattle from small farms in Cayuga, Ontario, Monroe, Genesee, Wayne, and Erie counties.
“Our beef is processed in Seneca County and then cut and packaged by our two-person crew in Rochester. By the time it reaches the consumer, our meat has only been handled by a few people,” he continued.
Rosenkrans believes this emphasis on safe production practices and sourcing from a network of local farms helps consumers feel confident when buying a food product online that they are accustomed to purchasing in person.
“The local food system is like a muscle, the more you use it, the stronger it gets. This is a tough situation for everyone,” said Matt LeRoux, an agriculture marketing consultant who worked for Cornell Cooperative Extension for over a decade, “but I hope that strengthening our local food system, through consumer demand, can be a silver lining.”
To learn more about Rosenkrans Natural Beef, visit www.rosenkransnaturalbeef.com or find them on Facebook.