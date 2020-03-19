PENN YAN — Sbarra Real Estate Services has earned a coveted designation from its national affiliate, Century 21.
Sbarra Real Estate Services, headquartered in Johnson City, N.Y., is the top Century 21 brokerage firm in the state.
Sbarra offers real estate, mortgage and insurance services in its offices located in Johnson City, Greene and Penn Yan.
“We are honored to be recognized as the number 1 Century 21 in New York, a designation that is the result of the hard work our sales associates, management and staff put in every day. Our clients are our priority and this proves such. Thank you!” said Rachel Sbarra Riley, licensed associate real estate broker and vice president of Sbarra Real Estate Services.