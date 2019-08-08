SODUS — Reliant Community Credit Union’s Richard Sellwood, vice president of member services, has been selected by the New York Credit Union Association’s Awards Committee to be this year’s Outstanding Young Professional.
The award “honors individuals 39 or younger whose commitment, hard work and achievements have enhanced their credit union or the entire New York credit union movement,” according to the NYCUA. Sellwood will receive the award at EXCEL 19, the NYCUA’s annual meeting and convention, in June.
Sellwood has served on the NYCUA Young Professionals Commission since 2015. He was appointed chairman in 2018, a role tasked with coming up with strategies for engaging with and empowering future credit union leaders. He also serves on CUNA’s YP Committee, and in that role he helped to plan CUNA’s first-ever Young Professionals Conference.
“Richard has always been a strong advocate for credit unions and for educating and developing other emerging leaders in the movement, and so this is such a fitting honor,” said Pamela Heald, President & CEO of Reliant.
For information, call (800) 724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.