INTERLAKEN — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized Finger Lakes Cider House at Good Life Farms in Interlaken as the February 2020 Business of the Month.
Good Life Farms is a working organic farm and orchard that has grown and expanded in an environmentally conscious way since opening in 2008.
Garrett Miller, owner, said that the motivation to go organic was to “do something positive for the environment, water, and biodiversity of the area, and to create healthy, delicious produce.” Located on Good Life Farms, Finger Lakes Cider House — locally referred to as “The Cider House” — opened in 2015.
Miller said that the decision to open the Cider House was two-fold: to add value to the business and to reduce waste. “We wanted to find a use for our less-than-pretty apples, and we wanted to create a consumer experience on the farm.”
With its scenic views of the crop fields and apple orchards, the Cider House has indeed become a great place to bring friends and family of all ages. Guests can enjoy flights, draft pours, and bottles, plus a daily food menu that offers pairings with local meats, cheeses, breads, and more. The Cider House features its own award-winning Kite & String cider, as well as ciders from rotating guest cideries each month.
“The Cider House is setting a great example on how to successfully grow business while keeping the environment and community in mind. The commitment to use sustainable farming practices and to stay open year-round benefits visitors and locals alike,” said Megan Slater with the Chamber. “February is the perfect time to recognize this commitment and to remind our community members to avoid cabin fever by taking advantage of our beautiful region.”
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days per week, all year round.
It will host the 10th annual Asparaganza Farm Festival over Memorial Day Weekend as the Cider House celebrates its fifth anniversary.
For more information about the Chamber, call (315) 568-2906 or visit senecachamber.org.