Weather Alert

...BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT WAYNE...NORTHERN CAYUGA... SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHERN ONTARIO COUNTIES... BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW PRODUCING SNOW FALL RATES OF UP TO AN INCH PER HOUR AT TIMES WILL CONTINUE SOUTHEAST OF LAKE ONTARIO THROUGH 2 AM. THESE SNOW BANDS MAY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCHESTER, IRONDEQUOIT, OSWEGO, FULTON, EAST ROCHESTER, WEBSTER, FAIRPORT, BRIGHTON, FAIR HAVEN BEACH STATE PARK, ONTARIO, PENFIELD, NEWARK, WILLIAMSON, MARION, LYONS, PALMYRA, VICTOR, CLIFTON SPRINGS, CLYDE AND PHELPS. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN EXITS 45 AND 40. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.