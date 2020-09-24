SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Health Institute at 81 W. Bayard Street.
It starts at 3 p.m.
This wellness facility brings medical and holistic healthcare professionals and specialists to provide services and amenities that include chiropractic care, muscle activation therapy, clinical food nutrition, massage therapy, a full-service salon, a wellness shop, and a fitness center.
Friday’s ribbon cutting features local vendors and tours of the remodeled former St. Patrick’s School.
Face coverings are required.