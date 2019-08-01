Seneca County Chamber of Commerce seeks hosts for its business after hours events in 2020.
The networking events are from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Hosts are sought for March 18, April 15, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.
For details, email mgreen@senecachamber.org or call (315) 568-2906.
