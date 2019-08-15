MARION — Seneca Foods Corp. has completed the acquisition of Paradise’s fruit business.
This business, based in Plant City, Fla., is one of the leading providers of candied fruit products. Its product suite is sold to manufacturing bakers, institutions and retailers for use in home baking.
“Paradise has a long history of providing high quality candied fruit products to their customers. We are very excited about this acquisition and the extension of product offerings it brings to our company. This business segment will be a complimentary fit within our maraschino business at our wholly own subsidiary Gray & Company,” stated Kraig Kayser, Seneca Foods’ president and CEO.
Randy S. Gordon, Paradise president and CEO stated: “We are pleased and excited that Seneca Foods has acquired our candied fruit division. With Seneca’s vast network and expertise, we are certain they will be able to improve our business growth as Paradise continues to be the nation’s leader in our business category.”
