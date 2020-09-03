MARION — Seneca Foods Corp. will have a new leader less than a month from now.
The company that is one of North America’s top providers of packaged fruits and vegetables today announced Tuesday that Kraig Kayser, its president, CEO and director, will retire Sept. 30. Paul Palmby will succeed Kayser.
Kayser will continue to be a Seneca Foods employee, providing transition services, through Oct. 31 of next year.
“We would like to thank Kraig for his many contributions to the company,” the Seneca Foods Board of Directors said. “The board has tremendous respect for Kraig’s leadership and the performance Seneca Foods has achieved under his direction. As we look forward to a smooth transition we note that Paul understands both our history and vision for the future and has the skills and perspective needed to build upon our solid foundation and take Seneca Foods to the next level.”
Kayser has served as president and CEO since 1993. From 1991-93 he was CFO of the company. He has served as a director of the Seneca Foods since 1985.
Under Kayser’s leadership, the company has made a series of strategic acquisitions that enhanced its leadership position in the food-packaging marketplace.
“It has been my privilege to serve Seneca Foods for over 35years,” Kayser said. “Together, we have built an organization that makes a difference in people’s lives by producing safe, delicious, and healthy foods at a good value which are particularly needed in these difficult times. I could not be more proud of the accomplishments of our team, including Paul.”
Palmby has served as executive VP and COO of Seneca Foods since 2006. Prior to that, he served as president of the Vegetable Division from 2005-06 and vice-president of Operations from 1999-2004. He joined the company in March 1987.
“I have been fortunate to work under Kraig’s leadership during our decades together at Seneca Foods,” Palmby said. “I appreciate the confidence and support of Kraig and the board. Seneca Foods has firmly established itself as a leader in packaged foods and the company will continue to thrive as we focus on the same fundamental beliefs that have brought us our success.”
Seneca Foods has facilities throughout the United States, including one on Gambee Road in the town of Geneva.