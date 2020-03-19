MARION — Seneca Foods Corp. has released its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Dec. 28.
Highlights (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):
— Net continuing sales increased $90.9 million or 9.7 percent as compared to the prior year nine months. This is a result of higher selling prices/sales mix of $58.0 million and higher sales volume of $32.9 million. The increase in sales is primarily from a $50.8 million increase in B&G Foods Inc. sales and an increase in canned vegetable sales.
— Gross margin percentage from continuing operations income increased from 2.7 percent to 9.3 percent as compared to the prior year nine months. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.
“The third quarter was much improved for the company in part due to an $11.3 million pretax LIFO credit. The credit resulted from reduced inventory positions as inclement weather conditions impacted the amount of seasonal canned and frozen vegetables we were able to pack. Selling prices have firmed as we work to manage our inventory positions and remain a 52-week supplier to our customer base,” stated Kraig Kayser, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Highlights (vs. year-ago, third quarter results):
— Net continuing sales increased $20.7 million or 5.6 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. This is a result of higher selling prices/sales mix of $23.9 million partially offset by lower sales volume of $3.2 million. The increase in sales is primarily from a $21.0 million increase in B&G Foods Inc. sales.
— Gross margin percentage from continuing operations increased from (0.6) percent to 13.3 percent as compared to the prior third quarter. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.
Seneca Foods Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.