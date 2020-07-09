MARION — Seneca Foods Corp has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended March 31.
Highlights (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):
Net continuing sales increased $136.2 million or 11.4% as compared to the prior year 12 months. This is a result of higher selling prices/sales mix of $79.5 million and higher sales volume of $56.7 million. The increase in sales is primarily from a $61.6 million increase in canned vegetable sales and a $51.6 million increase in B&G Foods Inc. sales.
Gross margin percentage from continuing operations increased from 3.3% to 10.6% as compared to the prior year 12 months. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.
“During Fiscal 2020 we completed two years of restructuring that included plant consolidations, divestitures including exiting the canned fruit business. As expected, the Company improved its margins when compared to the prior year. In addition, we had an unexpected sales lift in the last month of the fiscal year as consumers pantry loaded as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” stated Kraig Kayser, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Highlights (vs. year-ago, fourth quarter results):
Net continuing sales increased $45.3 million or 17.2% as compared to the prior year quarter. This is a result of higher selling prices/sales mix of $23.7 million and by higher sales volume of $21.6 million. The increase in sales is primarily from a $35.4 million increase in vegetable sales.
Gross margin percentage from continuing operations increased from 5.3% to 15.1% as compared to the prior fourth quarter. Higher sales volume, lower cost increases and a decrease in the LIFO charge all contributed to the higher gross margin percentage.