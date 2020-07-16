In lieu of Finger Lakes Health’s annual recognition dinner for their employees celebrating years of service milestones and retirement, they decided they would distribute recognition certificates at three outdoor walk-up time slots, honoring nearly 240 employees.
Seneca Lake Wine Trail donated 130 bottles of wine, the equivalent of 10 cases of wine, for distribution at each of the receptions. In addition, three member wineries (Anthony Road Wine Co., Castel Grisch Winery and Fox Run Vineyards) donated additional wine to bring the total wine donated to over 300 bottles.
Finger Lakes Health’s Vice President of Community Services Lara Chatel Turbide shared the organization’s gratitude, “On behalf of the approximately 240 employees, who have achieved service milestones of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of service, we share our heartfelt appreciation. This contribution is even more meaningful this year, as we recognize local wineries have also faced extraordinary circumstances. We are truly honored and touched by this remarkable gesture to honor our healthcare heroes.”
The wineries of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail remain open for business, following all government guidelines and recommendations.
For information, visit www.senecalakewine.com.