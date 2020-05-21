CANANDAIGUA — SimcoHR recently joined Satellite Agency Network Group Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast.
Established in 2005, SimcoHR at 2531 Rochester Road (Route 332) is a family-owned business serving the human resources needs of families and businesses in western New York. A full-service risk management firm, SimcoHR primarily offers commercial insurance, as well as home, auto, medical, dental, life, vision, and long-term care insurance.
“SimcoHR has always sought to put its clients’ needs first, offering personalized service while using technology to its maximum benefit,” said its Chief Executive Officer Marc Simmons. “Partnering with SAN Group allows us to offer an increased number of insurance products with a wide selection of carriers, key to providing our clients with even more options.”
“Honesty, integrity and superior customer service are the guiding principles Marc Simmons has instilled at every level of his agency operations for over fifteen years,” said Frank Waters, SAN Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to partnering with SimcoHR as they continue to expand their services.”
To learn more, visit simcohr.com or sangroup.com.