GENEVA — Two people recently joined the staff at Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union in leadership roles.
Siri Siriphanthong was named the senior vice president and chief financial officer. He will serve on the Credit Union’s senior management team and will manage all accounting, investing, and financial reporting activities. Siriphanthong came to the credit union with a vast background in finance. He was formerly the VP of finance at Cap Com FCU (Albany) and chief financial officer at Genesee Valley FCU (Geneseo). He is a graduate of State University College at Brockport with a bachelor’s in international business and earned his master’s in financial economics from State University at Buffalo.
Tiffanie Caprice was named controller and strategic initiatives project manager. She will serve on the credit union’s management team and play a critical role in positioning the organization for future growth. Caprice came to the credit union with a vast background in accounting and finance. She formerly was a senior accountant at Reliant Community Credit Union (Sodus).
For a complete listing of products and services, stop in to a credit union office or visit www.flfcu.org.
