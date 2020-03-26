Finger Lakes Health is welcoming Elizabeth Smith, MSN, FNP to its team of providers.
She will be joining the team of “Dr. Aggie” (Agata Olszowska, M.D.), “Dr. Ed” (Edward Zgleszewski, M.D.), Christina Gray, MSN, ANP, CNS and Roberta Korich, FNP-C, RNFA, caring for patients at Clyde Family Health Center, 4 W. Genesee St., Clyde and Seneca Family Health Center, 367A E. Main St., Waterloo.
Smith received her master’s in nursing from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. She earned her bachelor’s in nursing from State University College at Brockport and is a graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing.
She has more than nine years of nursing experience at Geneva General Hospital, most recently as an RN in the Olaf and Elaine Leiberg Intensive Care Unit.
To make an appointment with Smith, call (315) 923-3640 for the Clyde office and (315) 787-4977 for the Seneca Falls office.