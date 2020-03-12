SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will recognize Tom and Joan Miller as its Citizens of the Year at its banquet on April 3 at The Heights Restaurant, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point.
The Milestone Award will be presented that evening to Sodus Cold Storage. The Sodus Rotary also will honor its agribusiness recipients.
Social hour starts at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, with dinner to follow. This year’s menu features prime rib, chicken French, baked ziti, roasted red and sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables, salad, and dessert. The Chamber will subsidize the cost of $30 per person. Tickets are only available in advanced at the Fox Law Office (315-483-6733), Destinations Travel (315-483-8747) or by mailing a check to the Sodus Chamber at PO Box 187, Sodus; or by contacting Mary Jane Mumby at (315) 483-4067. The deadline for tickets is March 27.
A raffle to benefit the scholarship fund has raised over $23,000 since 2003. Winners for the raffle prizes will be drawn at the banquet. Individuals or businesses may donate items for the raffle with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. Items may be dropped off at Destination Travel on Main Street during normal business hours. To arrange for pickup of the item(s), contact the Chamber at (315) 576-3818. To support the scholarship fund with a donation, write a check payable to Sodus Chamber of Commerce and send it to PO Box 187, Sodus, NY 14551-9510.