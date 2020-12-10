CANANDAIGUA — Ninety-eight museums from across New York state have been selected to participate in the Museum Association of New York’s “Building Capacity, Creating Sustainability, Growing Accessibility”, an IMLS CARES Act grant project designed to help museums impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic share their collections and reach audiences who cannot physically visit their museums.
A total of 200 staff members statewide will be trained to use new hardware and software to develop programs that will engage their communities and reach new audiences.
Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park was one of the grant recipients.
“We are living in an age of transition, experiencing a radical shift in our ways of learning and communicating,” Museum Association of New York Executive Director Erika Sanger said. “The group selected captures the diversity of our shared history in NY and our nation. The stories embodied in the museums’ collections and the storytelling talents of their interpretive staff are the heart of the project.”
In this two-year program, museums will identify a program to virtually deliver to their audiences, focusing on developing programs from stories found in their collections that reveal cultural and racial diversity in their communities.