CANANDAIGUA — Samera Sorell, a certified nurse midwife with a doctorate in nursing practice, recently joined UR Medicine’s F.F. Thompson Hospital Gynecology & Obstetrics.
The Victor resident is one of three certified nurse midwives with the practice and she is seeing patients at the Canandaigua location in the Canandaigua Medical Group, 335 Parrish St.
A member of the American College of Nurse Midwives and the New York State Association of Licensed Midwives, Sorell previously worked as a certified nurse midwife for Unity Hospital/Rochester Regional Health.
Certified nurse midwives focus not only on maternity care but also on the full range of a woman’s health needs, from adolescence through and beyond menopause.
For more information on Sorell and the Canandaigua Medical Group’s other practitioners, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/OBGYN. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 393-2800.
