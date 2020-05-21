HECTOR — The Stonecat Café has opened for the season, with takeout options from the classic restaurant menu alongside a new retail grocery market, featuring food and beverage options that are all available for curbside pickup.
Stonecat Market will be a permanent part of the restaurant’s operations going forward, as the Stonecat continues to serve a unique menu of local food, wine, and cocktails from the building that once hosted Bond’s Fruit Stand on the east side of Seneca Lake.
“We have enjoyed opening Stonecat Market and intend to continue with the market going forward for everyone’s convenience and access to heartful comfort foods, staples and quality local goods,” said owner and chef Scott Signori. “We have been serving hot prepared Stonecat favorites on Friday afternoon for pick up and are ready to add a few more nights. Wednesday nights will feature some of our favorite Pub Night cameos, including poutine and burgers. Saturday night will feature some Stonecat specials, including our grilled chicken with RhubarbBQ sauce and andouille cornbread stuffing served with sautéed asparagus. We will add some appetizers and dessert favorites, too.”
“As fruits and vegetables come in to season we will sell them at the online market and feature even more Stonecat favorites for pickup,” said Signori. “We will continue to follow the Governor’s lead on when and how it’s safe to open to the public.”
The Stonecat Café, Stonecat Market, and Stonecat Guest House are at 5315 Route 414, on the east side of Seneca Lake. For all inquires, contact Jill Ahouse at jill@stonecatcafe.com or call (607) 546-5000.