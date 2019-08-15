PENN YAN — Stork Insurance Agency and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation partnered to support the efforts of Finger Lakes Health Foundation through a $1,000 grant to the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital Fund
The grant was part of the Selective ‘President’s Club Matching Gift’ initiative, which allows premier agents the opportunity to make an impact in the communities where they live and work by providing a donation with matching gift from the Foundation.
The grant represents a $500 donation from Stork Insurance Agency, matched by a $500 gift from The Selective Insurance Group Foundation.
The grant will support the campaign to bring 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis) equipment to the hospital.
For more information about Stork Insurance, call (315) 536-2363 or visit www.storkinsurance.com.
