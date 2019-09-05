ROCHESTER — An Upstate NY Family Business Day Symposium will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road.
Organized by the Upstate New York Family Business Group, the symposium will be a regional event that features three nationally recognized family business consultants. The event was created to support the life blood of the Upstate NY economy — family owned businesses.
Featured speakers are Jeff Savlov of Blum and Savlov, Family Business and Wealth Consulting, Cathy Carroll of Legacy Onward and Michael Palumbos of Family Wealth and Legacy.
Seminars and workshops will continue throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Savlov will lead his acclaimed and interactive workshop, “What Your Family Business Can Learn From the Rock Band Metallica.” His workshop is full of examples of the challenges business families face (or are blind to).
Carroll will discuss “Greater Profits, Through Greater Performance: How to develop the next generation of leaders in the family business,” which focuses on the journey of leadership development that you don’t learn in the classroom or on the job.
Michael Palumbos’ “The Four Decisions of Business Growth and How Family Businesses can Leverage Them,” dives into the four critical decisions every business owner must focus on then shares ways that family businesses can either leverage these decisions or be hindered by them.
There will be other talks scheduled throughout the day.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased directly from the Upstate New York Family Business Group Symposium website, www.unyfamilybusiness.com/.
For more information, email Rick Rivers at Rick@riversorg.com or call (585) 586-6906