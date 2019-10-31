PENN YAN — Community Bank N.A. has promoted Amy Taft to branch manager of its Penn Yan Main Street location.
In her new role, Taft will oversee the office’s daily operations, ensuring every customer receives the highest level of service. She will manage the effective delivery of the branch’s sales and service activities, including personal and small business loans. In addition, Taft will ensure the branch’s operational efficiency and integrity through adherence to policies and procedures.
Taft brings to the position 13 years of experience in the financial industry. She has been with Community Bank N.A. since 2006, when she joined the team as a part-time teller. During her time with the bank she’s served in many roles, including head teller, customer service representative and, most recently, retail service officer at the Penn Yan Plaza branch.
“We’re thrilled that Amy has accepted this key position at our Penn Yan Main Street branch,” Community Bank N.A. Vice President, District Manager Joel Brazie said. “Amy has a long history of serving this community and knows it well. I know her leadership will drive the continued success of the Main Street branch.”
She lives with her husband, Gordon, in Penn Yan, where they own and operate Sunrise Vineyards.