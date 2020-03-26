CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recently announced the first-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards:
Sarah Gallagher of Canandaigua, Quality Improvement Coordinator, Clinical Quality
John Goodman of Canandaigua, MRI Technologist, MRI
Matthew Hanggi of Middlesex, RN, Emergency Department
Erica Iversen of Prattsburgh, RN, Hospital Floats
Susan Johnson of Middlesex, MRI Technologist, MRI
Carol Olean of Rochester, System Educator, Associate Services
Kate Polyak of Rochester, Sonographer, Ultrasound
Valerie Roeland of Clifton Springs, Clinical Secretary, Associate Services
Jennifer Stearns of Walworth, Sonographer, Ultrasound
In a group nomination, RNs Barbara Manning of Palmyra, Dorria Sinack of Phelps and Louise Ruffcorn of Canandaigua. Manning and Ruffcorn work in the ICU, while Sinack is in Radiology Administration.
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. They are selected each quarter by the SET, which reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.
