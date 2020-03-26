CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recently announced the first-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards:

Sarah Gallagher of Canandaigua, Quality Improvement Coordinator, Clinical Quality

John Goodman of Canandaigua, MRI Technologist, MRI

Matthew Hanggi of Middlesex, RN, Emergency Department

Erica Iversen of Prattsburgh, RN, Hospital Floats

Susan Johnson of Middlesex, MRI Technologist, MRI

Carol Olean of Rochester, System Educator, Associate Services

Kate Polyak of Rochester, Sonographer, Ultrasound

Valerie Roeland of Clifton Springs, Clinical Secretary, Associate Services

Jennifer Stearns of Walworth, Sonographer, Ultrasound

In a group nomination, RNs Barbara Manning of Palmyra, Dorria Sinack of Phelps and Louise Ruffcorn of Canandaigua. Manning and Ruffcorn work in the ICU, while Sinack is in Radiology Administration.

The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. They are selected each quarter by the SET, which reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.

Visit ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...