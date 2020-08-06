CANANDAIGUA — The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recently announced the third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards.
The six recipients are Renee Martinez of Farmington, Nuclear Medicine technologist; Kristine Michalko of Canandaigua, Ultrasound clinical coordinator; Jennifer Michaud of Honeoye Falls, RN on 3East medical-surgical unit; Bev Owens of Farmington, Business Office cashier; Nick Sabia of Canandaigua, Nuclear Medicine technologist; and Dorria Sinack of Phelps, RN in Radiology Administration.
Created in 2014, the Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site, and is featured in CEO presentations, as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.