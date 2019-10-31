CANANDAIGUA — Three UR Medicine Thompson Health associates were recently chosen as the health system’s “Health Heroes” for the third quarter of 2019.
Receiving certificates of achievement from President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. were:
— Shannon Kirbis, Macedon, of Thompson’s Finger Lakes Family Care practice
— Rob Spencer, Wayland, of Nutrition Services
— Samantha Vandemortel, Clifton Springs, of Thompson’s Sleep Disorders Center
The three are being honored for making significant lifestyle changes and being role models for others, according to the health system’s Associate Wellness Department. In addition to receiving certificates, they will receive their choice of logoed apparel and will be featured in the October issue of the internal newsletter, Topics.