CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health recently chose four associates as the health system’s “Health Heroes” for the second quarter of 2020.
President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr. will present certificates of achievement to Nancy Church of Canandaigua and Shelly Reeder of Clifton Springs, both of corporate communications; and Heather Rickett of Bloomfield and Sue Tufts of Victor, both of the F.F. Thompson Foundation.
In seeking nominations, Thompson’s Associate Wellness Department was looking to honor individuals who were “a role model of positivity, strength and a ‘get-it-done’ attitude” when Thompson first began contending with the COVID-19 pandemic. The four recipients were nominated by a coworker who said they “went above and beyond to coordinate food donations from the community and made sure as many associates were served as possible, all with a smile.”
In addition to certificates, the four will receive points to purchase items from a Thompson-affiliated online shopping site and will be featured in the next issue of the internal newsletter, Topics.