GENEVA — UR Medicine Thompson Health has opened a new OB-GYN location at 765 Geneva Crossing Way.
The 5,000-square-foot building, near the intersection of Routes 5&20 with Pre-Emption Road, was designed by Rozzi Architects and erected by Christa Construction. It is the fourth location for the Canandaigua Medical Group’s OB-GYN practice, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and also has locations in Canandaigua, Farmington and Victor.
The building, which includes an ultrasound suite, is where both Dr. Francis Finneran and certified nurse-midwife Samera Sorell will see patients.
A graduate of Albany Medical College, Finneran did his OB-GYN residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, joining the Canandaigua Medical Group in 2017. Sorell, who joined the group earlier this year, is a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives and the New York State Association of Licensed Midwives who previously worked as a certified nurse-midwife for another regional health system.
Both Finneran and Sorell will continue seeing patients at the Canandaigua location, as well. Both deliver babies at Thompson’s Birthing Center, which holds Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care from The Joint Commission and is recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as a Blue Distinction® Center+ for Maternity Care.
For more information, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Geneva.
To book an appointment with Finneran or Sorell, call (315) 226-8913.