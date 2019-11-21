CANANDAIGUA — With the addition of a physician and nurse practitioner, UR Medicine Thompson Health recently opened Thompson Health Pain Management at the Canandaigua Medical Group, 335 Parrish St.
Dr. Anthony Eidelman and Nurse Practitioner Michelle Dugan began seeing patients at the practice — which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital — on Nov. 7.
Eidelman is an assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery’s Neuromedicine Pain Management Program at the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry while Dugan is an adjunct faculty member for the University of Rochester School of Nursing.
At the new practice, the two specialize in:
— Back and neck pain
— Cancer-related pain
— Complex regional pain syndromes
— Spinal radiculopathy
— Nerve injuries/peripheral neuropathy
— Peripheral joint pain
— Knee pain
— Post-herpetic neuralgia/shingles
— Sports injuries
For more information about Eidelman and Dugan, including their educational and professional backgrounds, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Pain. To make an appointment, call (585) 602-PAIN (7246). The fax number for the practice — for physician referrals — is (315) 318-0017.