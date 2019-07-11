CANANDAIGUA — On the heels of celebrating its associates for service milestones ranging from five to 40 years, UR Medicine Thompson Health was recently honored for its work in providing high-quality wellness initiatives to all of these associates and more.
Thompson was named Employer of the Year — in the category of 1,000-plus employees — at the Wealth of Health Awards on June 4 in Rochester.
The award, presented by the Rochester Business Journal and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, is in recognition of a wide range of associate wellness programs. This represented the fifth Wealth of Health Award for Thompson since 2009.
Other finalists in the 1,000-plus category this year were the City of Rochester, CooperVision and Monroe Community College.
The award came just two weeks after Thompson’s annual Associate Recognition Dinner, held at King’s Catering and Party House in Hopewell. A total of 185 Thompson associates with more than 2,150 combined years of service were honored, along with 17 retirees who gave a total of 375 years to the health system.
