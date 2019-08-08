PITTSFORD — Elizabeth Thorley, an independent financial advisor affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network and CEO & President of Thorley Wealth Management Inc. in Pittsford, has achieved Commonwealth Leaders status for 2019.
This distinction recognizes success based on a ranking of 2018’s annual production. Commonwealth is the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer.
In earning this distinction, Thorley qualified to join her peers at the Commonwealth Leaders Conference in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. The conference offered attendees an array of educational opportunities geared toward discovering fresh perspectives and ideas for reaching new levels of success and service excellence.
Thorley Wealth Management at 1478 Marsh Road, has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 1987. For more information, visit www.thorleywm.com.
For more information about Commonwealth Financial Network, visit www.commonwealth.com
