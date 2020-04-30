Three rieslings from Fox Run Vineyards were featured among the region’s top new releases in this month’s issue of Wine Spectator. All three wines were awarded a score of 90 points, a trifecta of outstanding vintages “of superior character and style,” according to the publication.
The featured wines were the 2016 Hanging Delta Riesling, 2016 Lake Dana Riesling, and 2018 Silvan Riesling. Hanging Delta and Lake Dana are members of Fox Run’s Geology Series. Less than 200 cases of each were produced. Wine Spectator commented on Hanging Delta’s maturity noting “acacia and heather on the gentle-edged finish,” while Lake Dana tasted more of fruit with a “plump finish.”
The newest vintage of Silvan Riesling was regarded as “a fresh, dry style, with a piercing edge to the mix of acacia, jasmine, and white peach flavors.”
“Fox Run is breaking away from the mainstream winemaking,” said Fox Run winemaker Peter Bell. “Silvan Riesling is made differently from most other Finger Lakes Rieslings — its fermented in neutral oak barrels instead of stainless-steel tanks, in order to create a texture that stands out from the rest.”
Bell was spotlighted in this month’s Wine Spectator, as the only winemaker featured on the page. His photo was prominently displayed next to the score for Hanging Delta.
Fox Run’s 2016 Lake Dana and 2016 Hanging Delta Rieslings retail at $30 a bottle. The 2018 Silvan Riesling retails for $25. All three can be purchased online or for curbside pick-up at the winery.