ROCHESTER — MRB Group has added three new support team members to its Rochester staff:.
• Robin Palmer, a former division manager for a national waterworks supply distributor, will be supporting business management processes and assisting with client communications when needed.
• A former financial analyst and human resources administrator, Marcie Ghysel joined MRB Group to support its business administration, working directly with the accounting and management teams. She will be ensuring the level of detail in MRB Group’s day-to-day financial management that client-communities rely upon for accurate record keeping and municipal accounting.
• Erin Albert will work with the firm’s business development team, preparing documentation in response to requests for information, qualifications, estimates, and proposals for projects.
MRB Group is an engineering and architecture firm that specializes in municipal services. The firm has offices in Geneva and Waterloo.