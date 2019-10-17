OVID — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have named Tillinghast Manor Bed & Brunch as the Chamber’s Business of the Month for September.
“Tillinghast Manor is a great example of the entrepreneurial opportunities that exist within our area for visionary business people like Jean and Mike Smith,” said Chamber President Jeff Shipley. “We applaud their dedication and commitment to restoring an historic property into a community asset that will be enjoyed by visitors and residents alike for many years to come.”
The lodging destination, located along Main Street in downtown Ovid, prides itself on offering guests and weary travelers with a peaceful, home-like experience. Conveniently situated between the region’s top wine trails, the business is similar to a traditional B&B but with one major difference: the Manor offers brunch not breakfast. It is a unique concept geared to those looking for added rest and relaxation during their vacation.
“Our philosophy is when you are on vacation, sleeping in is a much needed pleasure,” said Jean O’Donnell-Smith, the Manor’s manager. Along with her husband, Mike (a cabinet maker), the Smiths spent nearly six months renovating the 1870s Italianate home into one of the area’s most charming places to stay.
The manor features three guest rooms — each with their own distinctive personality. The most popular, the Roosevelt Room, boasts a king-sized bed and comes with its own private sitting room across the hall. The suite is named after President Theodore Roosevelt who once stayed in the exact room during a visit to the area.
To learn more about Tillinghast Manor Bed & Brunch or book a stay, call (607) 403-4084 or visit TillinghastManor.com.
For more information, call (315) 568-2906.