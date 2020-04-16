Tops is rolling out additional safety measures at all of its 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Those safety measures include providing all of its associates with American made cloth face masks to ensure their associates health and well-being while serving the community as essential workers. This safety measure is in addition to the 5,000 face shields already distributed to its workforce. These masks have been ordered from multiple providers in order to ensure that the quantities needed are available.
The masks that Tops is providing to their associates are American made. An added bonus was that some masks were even made in Buffalo, where Tops is headquartered.
Tops is installing Plexiglas on both sides of its registers, and has completed installation of Plexiglas at all of its customer service desks, pharmacy, and fuel stations. In total the company will have installed nearly 1,000 Plexiglas safety shields by close of business April 15.
Additional safety measures rolled out at all stores include providing gloves for their associates, hand sanitizer and wipes for their associates and customers respectively, and the newly instituted Comfort Zone areas at the registers, pharmacy, and deli areas, which provides more social distancing between customers as well as the customer and Tops associate. Further, an associate is assigned at each store specifically in charge of sanitization of the front end registers, check stands, conveyor belts, customer service desks, point of sale devices, restrooms, and other frequently touched surfaces most accessed by customers on a continual basis during operating hours.