CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, again teamed with Canandaigua’s Cheshire Farms Creamery to create a brand-new ice cream flavor in celebration of July, National Ice Cream Month.
The flavor profile for “FLX Trail Mix,” was kettle corn-infused ice cream with crushed peanuts and M&M pieces. The limited-edition flavor was available at Cheshire Farms, 10 Parrish St., through July.
“Patty Casella and I [were] excited to work with the team at Finger Lakes Visitors Connection,” said Lisa Kuras, owner of Cheshire Farms Creamery. “We enjoy opportunities to be creative with new flavors, and since July [was] National Ice Cream Month what better time to create something new for all of our friends in the Finger Lakes?”
To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, and the partnership with Cheshire Farms Creamery, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection gave away four $25 Cheshire Farms gift cards — one each week in July — from those who entered online at VisitFingerLakes.com/IceCream.
“We are so fortunate to have great partnerships with local businesses like Cheshire Farms Creamery who are always looking to come up with innovative products for visitors to our area,” said Melissa Knoblauch, partner and community relations manager for Finger Lakes Visitors Connection. “Lisa and Patty are shining examples of why tourism in Ontario County is thriving.”
Kuras and Casella opened the Creamery in 2015. Along with many flavors of homemade ice cream, they also offer home-style baked goods including cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls, as well as light lunches. They are open Monday through Sunday during the summer and can be found on Facebook by visiting @CheshireFarmsCreamery.
