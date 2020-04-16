Tractor Supply Company has taken a number of steps to protect the health and safety of its team members and customers.
“... in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for Buy Online, Pickup In Store,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer. “We also will complete our nationwide rollout of Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery.”
Tractor Supply is hiring more than 5,000 full-time and part-time team member positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. These job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety in stores. Candidates can learn more and apply for the wide variety of job opportunities at www.TractorSupply.jobs.
Tractor Supply has dedicated 8-9 a.m. as an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday. It also has installed Plexiglas barriers at cashier stands in stores. Floors have been marked and signage added to help customers and team members maintain safe distances.
In addition, Tractor Supply has increased personal protective equipment for team members (gloves, masks, face shields, sanitizer), extended through May 9 its previously announced $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all frontline hourly team members, included 100 percent coverage of COVID-19 medical treatment under the company’s medical plan, and waived cost-sharing for telehealth visits for any reason under the company’s medical plan. Tractor Supply has also awarded a one-time special bonus of $1,000 for exempt store managers and $500 for frontline leadership and support roles, as well as extended paid sick leave by two weeks for all team members affected by COVID-19.
Team members who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work; are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine; are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak; or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will continue to be paid during that time.
The chain has donated $500,000 to the existing Tractor Supply Employee Assistance Fund to assist team members most impacted by COVID-19 and established the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.
By the end of April, an increased number of Mobile Point of Sale devices will have been installed across the chain to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers.
To learn more, visit tractorsupply.com/COVID-19.