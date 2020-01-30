VICTOR — Tyler Turkington has joined Allied Payroll Services, a division of Allied Financial Partners, as payroll specialist.
Turkington will be completing a bachelor of business administration in finance at State University College at Canton this month.
Prior to joining Allied Payroll Services he worked in payroll for PeopleReady, one of the largest staffing agencies in the country.
As payroll specialist, Turkington, of Canandaigua, will be managing client payroll transactions, understanding proper taxation of employer paid benefits, processing accurate and timely quarterly and year-end reporting, as well as other responsibilities.
Learn more at alliedfp.com.