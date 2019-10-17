VICTOR — Christy Clark and Jose Manuel Madero have been elected to the board of directors at Constellation Brands Inc.
Clark is senior adviser at Bennett Jones LLP, an internationally recognized and leading Canadian law firm.
Prior to joining Bennett Jones, Clark served in a variety of roles in Canadian government.
Madero is honorary adviser of the COFINECE (national council for the promotion of investment, employment and economic growth) at the Office of the Chief of Staff of the President of Mexico.
Madero recently served as chief executive officer at Grupo Bepensa, a Mexican business group of 40 companies across the food and beverage, alcohol, automotive and financial services sectors.
The election increases the size of Constellation’s board from 10 to 12 members.