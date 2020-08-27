NEWARK — Ultralife Corp. reported operating income of $2.3 million on revenue of $28.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2019, it reported operating income of $3.0 million on revenue of $29.4 million.
“Ultralife’s second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 cents reflects the benefits of our end-market diversity and resilient business model in the face of continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic,” said Michael D. Popielec, president and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Battery and Energy Products’ medical sales and government/defense sales increased 72% and 50% year over year, respectively, and when combined with the contribution from SWE, nearly offset Communications Systems sales which were lower due to the completion of shipments on a major contract. Altogether, our second quarter performance reinforces our view that Ultralife is durably positioned both to sustain profitability and positive cash flow/liquidity through a period of economic weakness and to execute on initiatives to drive future growth opportunities.”
Revenue was $28.6 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to $29.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, as a significant increase in battery sales across diversified end markets was offset by higher Communications Systems sales in 2019. Overall, commercial sales increased 7.5% and government/defense sales decreased 13.7% from the 2019 period.
Battery & Energy Products revenues grew 18.4% to $24.0 million, compared to $20.3 million last year, reflecting a 71.7% increase in medical battery sales and a 49.8% increase in government/defense sales, partially offset by a 33.7% decline in oil & gas market sales.
Communications Systems sales decreased 50.3% to $4.5 million compared to $9.1 million for the same period last year, primarily reflecting higher 2019 shipments of mounted power amplifiers to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018. These orders were completed in the second quarter of 2020.
Gross profit was $8.0 million, or 27.9% of revenue, compared to $8.9 million, or 30.2% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 25.1%, compared to 27.9% last year, reflecting incremental costs in 2020 associated with the transition of new products to higher volume production and supply chain disruptions relating to COVID-19. Communications Systems gross margin was 42.8%, compared to 35.3% last year, due to efficiencies and improved productivity in the production of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems for the U.S. Army.
Operating expenses were $5.7 million compared to $5.8 million last year. Included in operating expenses for the 2019 quarter was $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses related to the acquisition of SWE. Operating expenses were 19.8% of revenue for both the 2020 and 2019 periods.
Operating income was $2.3 million compared to $3.0 million last year, and operating margin was 8.0% compared to 10.3% last year.
Net income was $1.7 million or $0.10 per diluted share using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EPS was $0.13 on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.18 for the 2019 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of $0.4 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, or 11.6% of sales, compared to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, or 13.9% of sales. For the trailing 12-month period, Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million or 10.2% of sales.
