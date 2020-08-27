Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.