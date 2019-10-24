GENEVA — USNY Bank, which operates as Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown, recently reported its third quarter results.
Unaudited net income was $1,076,800 for the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30.
Earnings per share was $.49 for the quarter. The Bank’s YTD return on average was calculated at 1.12 percent and YTD return on average equity was 10.89 percent.
Total assets grew about 1.0 percent from $431,589,544 on June 30 to $435,907,517 on Sept. 30. Net loans grew about 0.9 percent from $375,696,913 on June 30 to $378,959,697 on Sept. 30. Total deposits also rose about 0.90 percent from $383,740,489 to $387,097,653.
The Bank unveiled its redesigned bank website in late July, along with an updated mobile banking application and new online account opening platform.
Mike Briggs, president of USNY Bank, said “I’m pleased with our new website and banking platforms. They give our customers a great online presence with multifactor authentication to help protect their information and privacy.”
Briggs added “We are anticipating continued growth by combining high-quality personal service with high-quality online banking products. We are also planning ahead by increasing our reserves to strengthen our balance sheet and better prepare us to deal with future events that may come up.”
USNY Bank is an independently-owned, commercial bank headquartered in Geneva. It operates two full-service banking units, Bank of the Finger Lakes with offices at 389 Hamilton St., Geneva, and 100 Main St., in Penn Yan, and Bank of Cooperstown.