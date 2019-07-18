GENEVA — USNY Bank, which operates as Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown, recently reported its second quarter results.
Unaudited net income was $1,226,991 for the three-month period that ended on June 30. Earnings per share was $.56 for the quarter. The bank’s YTD return on average was 1.19 percent and return on average equity was 11.64 percent.
Total assets grew from $424,874,364 on March 31 to $431,589,544 on June 30. Net loans grew from $369,820,927 to $375,696,913 and total deposits grew from $378,137,162 to $383,740,489 during the second quarter.
President & CEO Mike Briggs reported that the Bank continued to invest in new technology. These investments include a new website and mobile banking platform, which will be introduced later this week. The bank also made additional provisions to enhance our reserves to support the loan portfolio. Briggs added “We are continuing to position the bank for future growth. One of those steps was to upgrade our digital banking presence; including our website, mobile banking and online account platforms. Customers will be able to combine our high-quality personal banking experience with a high-quality digital channel. Our bank team is prepared to work with customers to maximize the benefit of both banking channels.”
USNY Bank is an independently-owned, commercial bank headquartered in Geneva. Bank of the Finger Lakes has offices at 389 Hamilton St. in Geneva and 100 Main St. in Penn Yan.
UpState New York Bancorp Inc. is the holding company for USNY Bank.
