CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Financial Group’s Nathan Van Bortel has achieved his certified financial planner status.
This certification is the most recognized in the industry for personal financial planning, and CFP professionals have completed extensive training and experience requirements and are held to rigorous ethical standards.
Van Bortel has been with the firm for three years and has 13 years’ experience in financial planning and services.
Canandaigua Financial Group’s office is at 45 Ontario St.
For more information, call (585) 396-2720.