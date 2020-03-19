GENEVA — Ventosa Vineyards took home several medals at the 28th Annual Jerry Mead’s New World International Wine Competition held this winter in Ontario, Canada.
This competition is open to wines produced anywhere in the world and to any varietals. This competition pits the best wines from each price class against each other to determine an overall best of variety or type. All judges are qualified professionals performing “double-blind” tastings, which means judges don’t know the wines they’re tasting nor the wines that were entered. Ventosa took home gold for the 2017 Semi-Dry Riesling, silver for its Saggio XI and bronze for its 2017 Tocai Friulano.
Jerry D. Mead was a well-known and syndicated wine columnist, publisher, and consultant. Mead was also founder of the world’s largest California-only wine competition, the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition. He founded the international competition with Bill Anthony and Eileen Tiller in the early 1990s. Each has since died, but family and friends now organize the event.
Results are used to help compile statistics for the publications, noted for determining America’s most medal winning wines by actual awards allocated points: California Wine Winners, California Grapevine, and California Gold Wine List.
For more information about Ventosa, visit ventosavineyards.com.